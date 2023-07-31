“I did not enjoy the rain and the logistics around the circuit,” Abbenhuijs opens in the podcast. “I stretched a lot of time before I could leave the circuit. The longer you stayed, the less chance of chaos. And then it turned into chaos. Zandvoort or Austria is better organized in terms of logistics. It also seems more fun to come there as a fan. But it is a super cool circuit. That again.”
A circuit where Verstappen drove to the overall victory from sixth place after a grid penalty. “Verstappen did the same last year, of course. Then from place fourteen, now from place six. But it was very interesting to follow Verstappen this weekend. Every decision matters. And he was at a very high level all weekend.”
