Podcast | For Harkimo, the most important value is love, and the first breakup was a tough place: “Something broke”

Liike Nyt's presidential candidate Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo says in HS's Pressapod that he would also take a position on domestic politics as president. The first thing he would do was invite the prime minister to “talk” about economic matters.

Liike Nytin for the presidential candidate For Harry “Hjallis” Harkimo the most important value is love.

He talks about the meaning of love Helsingin Sanomat's Presspod.

“If you can love your neighbors, you will have a good life,” Harkimo summarizes.

Love is much more important than money or success in politics, he believes. According to him, it has carried him through life.

“The whole other thing is basically an afterthought.”

of HS the podcast series talks about values ​​and how the values ​​of the person who may be elected as the next president of Finland have been shaped during their lives.

In the podcast, Harkimo talks about his happy, steady childhood and how close he still is not only to his children but also to his siblings and mother.

For Harkimo, love also means that he has tried to support his loved ones when they have had a hard time. Those moments have been enough. His brother has liver cancer and his sister's son has been addicted to drugs for years.

Harkimo has three sons and has been married twice. About his first wife Leena from Harkimo he divorced after 13 years of marriage.

He describes the separation as a sad thing. It has been a tough place for him.

“Yes, at one point I regretted it quite a lot,” he says.

“Then something broke that I haven't been able to fix in my entire life.”

Later, Harkimo got married Sea flower of Forsius with, but the union lasted only a short time. In December, he announced that he was in a relationship Jasmine Pajarin with.

On the podcast Head of HS's politics and economy Veera Luoma-aho asks Harkimo if the president could somehow influence the fact that love in the world increases.

Harkimo says that at least the president could set an example and talk about his own thoughts and feelings.

“I don't know why it's such a difficult subject to talk about,” he says.

“Guys, we don't talk about love, it's bullshit – it's not like that!”

Harkimo says in the podcast that, as president, he is ready to take a broad stance anyway – also on issues that are not within the scope of the president's powers.

The president's central task is to lead Finland's foreign policy in cooperation with the government. In domestic politics, his official role is small. Recent presidents have avoided meddling in domestic politics, but Harkimo would not shy away from expressing his views in that area as well. According to him, the citizens also expect this from the president.

The first thing he would do as president would be to “talk” with the prime minister about economic matters.

“This country will not survive with this kind of economy as it is now,” he says.

Harkimo says that he does not understand the idea that the president should not intervene in domestic politics. In his view, the outgoing president Sauli Niinistö has been unnecessarily cautious because he has been afraid of criticism for exceeding his powers.

“It wouldn't bother me if someone barked at me for meddling in domestic politics,” he says.

“I would take a stand on that with great sadness. When I'm elected, then I have the right to take a stand on the things I want.”

You can listen to the entire podcast from here.