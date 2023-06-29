Deputy Mayor of Moscow Rakova: a podcast was launched for applicants from the capital’s colleges

In Moscow, applicants will be helped to make their choice of college in a new podcast format. With their help, students will be able to decide on the choice of a place of study, learn about the most popular specialties and receive advice from teachers, graduates and employers, said Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development.

Right now in Moscow there is an active admission campaign, the guys are choosing their future professions and place of study. To help them with the choice, we launched the podcast "The Key to the Profession". In its issues, teachers and directors of colleges, invited experts and graduates will talk about the features of education in various specialties, and give advice to future students. Representatives of employers will talk about career prospects and the labor market for graduates. This will help applicants to learn more about the educational institution and their future specialty first-hand Anastasia RakovaVice Mayor of Moscow for Social Development

Rakova said that in Moscow every year more and more graduates enter colleges, and those who graduate there often receive salaries significantly higher than market earnings, even by the standards of the capital. The city, she noted, sees this long-term trend and adds new in-demand specialties to training programs, as well as increased admission targets by 20 percent, created a portal with all the relevant information about colleges.

The Key to the Profession podcast will be released twice a month. Anyone can listen to it portal “School.Moscow”. In the first issue, Deputy Director of the Moscow Center for the Development of Vocational Education Elena Sumakova spoke about career guidance projects for schoolchildren. One of them is the Ticket to the Future program. Within its framework, school students attend special classes, undergo diagnostics and try themselves in different professions. This helps to understand which areas they are most interested in and which specialty should be chosen. Podcast listeners will also learn about the interactive resource “Atlas of College Professions”which helps to find out about admission to the direction of interest, as well as who to work after graduation and what initial salary to expect.

In one of the upcoming episodes of the podcast, the invited guests will be representatives of the Moscow Metro and the Moscow College of Transport. They will talk about training in partner areas, internships for students and job opportunities in the field of Moscow transport.

In the next episodes, podcast listeners will also learn about the criteria for choosing an educational institution, the benefits of targeted training for the needs of the city’s largest employers, internships in existing enterprises, and much more.

The admission campaign in the colleges of the capital started on June 20. This year, the city offers capital applicants about 24,000 state-funded places to obtain in-demand working professions. You can apply for admission online or at the college admissions office.