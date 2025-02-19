Podcast | Firefighters: Learn to ‘turn off’ a suicide





A warning before starting: Today we have prepared a podcast that can be somewhat delicate, it goes on suicide. We approach it from a prevention perspective, but if you think it will be too hard for yourself, do not listen to the episode.

In Spain about four thousand people commit suicide every year and only one in five had been treated by a mental health specialist. Until recently, nothing was discussed about suicides. That is why we were not talking much about the necessary psychological formation when the alarm sounds and it is not a fire, but a possible suicide.

The Ministry of Health has created the first plan against suicide in Spain. And while politics is making decisions, society moves. For example: the International Association of Firefighters and Emergency Psychologists. This association makes formations for emergencies in suicide attempts. Formations for firefighters like Ibai Christmas, with which we talk in this episode. In addition, Marcos García Santonja has spoken with Sara Laguna, one of the psychologists of these training courses.

