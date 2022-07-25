A week before the start of the football season with the Johan Cruijff Scale, it is time for a new season of the AD Voetbalpodcast. Sjoerd Mossou and Etienne Verhoeff kick off the season. Is Ajax the deadly champion? And further: the situation surrounding Mohamed Ihattaren, trainer Ruud van Nistelrooy, King Arne Slot and the childhood dream of Frenkie de Jong.

#Podcast #Feyenoord #players #firmly #Arne #Slot