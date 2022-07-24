The ‘Noooooooooooo!’ by Charles Leclerc was one that had everything in it. Frustration, disbelief, impotence. The Monegask eliminated himself from the French Grand Prix by crashing. Max Verstappen won and strengthened his lead in the World Cup standings. In a new Pitstop, presenter Etienne Verhoeff looks back on the race with F1 watcher Arjan Schouten.

#Podcast #Ferrari #Charles #Leclerc #ready #title #fight #Max #Verstappen