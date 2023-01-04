Niels Laros is only 17 years old, but made a name for himself in athletics at an unprecedented pace last year. He became a double European champion under the age of 18 and also set the European records in the 1500 meters and 3000 meters in that age category. But today it’s mainly about the Laros family – a true runner family.

When visiting the parental home, a relay race takes place behind the microphones with father Marcel, mother Sandra, Broer Lars and Niels.

Marcel and Sandra met in the 1990s when they moved to El Paso, Texas, to run. Lars now follows their example and studies and trains in North Carolina. Meanwhile, the two brothers keep in touch via WhatsApp and FaceTime about their achievements.

At the kitchen table it is about missing the Games at eight hundred, which happened to Marcel in 1996. Being robbed of a chain while walking down the Rio Grande. What it’s like to beat Mom and Dad’s PRs. And try to push talented children as little as possible. In short: a wonderful episode to start 2023 with. See also North Korea denies arms sales to Russia, tells US to keep its mouth shut

Podcast The Pacer. © Joost Hoving / Maarten Vissers

