Podcast | European funds: what is spent and what is left without spending





European cohesion funds, such as Feder funds, made Spain a modern country. Thanks to them we have high -speed highways and train, also young employment programs or new health centers. But sometimes, although that money comes and is needed, it is not used. Spain is the country that least European structural funds executed between 2014 and 2020. That is, our municipalities and autonomous communities received the money from Europe, but 30% of that money was not used, it remained in the box.

Now there is another period of projects. Until 2027 Spain will receive more than 36,000 million euros and it would be good to monitor that the same does not happen. We talked to Antonio Vega, director of Eldiario.es in Castilla y León, which tells us what these European cohesion funds have meant for the modernization of Spain and listen to cases in Palencia, Canarias or Andalucía where the European money that arrived was not used.

Today’s chapter is part of an Ispa Cohesion Dissemination project co -financed by the European Union that does not imply any interference in the content.

