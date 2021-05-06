Available from May 11, 2021.

The last ten years have made it possible to close most of the cracks that the earthquake opened on May 11, 2011 in Lorca. But there are deeper wounds that can never be healed. Guilt has haunted Salvador Terrones until his last days for not accompanying his wife before the earthquake occurred.

In addition to taking away the love of his life, the earthquake left him homeless and with two children to support. The months after the earthquake were terrible for him. Every day that he spent at his job was an ordeal, and he had a hard time getting used to the role of father and mother.

Although Salvador ended up getting used to caring for his children, never managed to get over the loss of Toñi. The last chapter of ‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’, written by Sergio Navarro Gálvez and María García Clemente, is dedicated to the memory of Salvador. A man who, although he wanted to smile again, had already suffered too much.

The podcast, narrated by Pachi Larrosa and edited by Iván Rosique, is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iVoox and Google Podcasts.