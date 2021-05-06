Available from May 10, 2021.

When Lorca dawned on May 12, 2011, the nightmare was not over yet. Rubble continued to occupy the roads and sidewalks of the city after a night that thousands of people had to spend in the open, as their homes were uninhabitable.

TO Salvador Terrones it was also impossible for him to rest. He could not assimilate the death of his wife. Their children, admitted to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital, they still did not know what had happened to their mother, and Salvador did not see himself with the strength to tell him.

The night was also long for the emergency services and for the health workers, who continued to attend to the affected by the earthquake. In the fourth chapter of ‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’, written by Sergio Navarro Gálvez and María García Clemente, our protagonists relate the effort of the entire city to overcome the earthquake. A few weeks of hard work that has left most of them a scar that has survived for a decade.

The podcast, narrated by Pachi Larrosa and edited by Iván Rosique, is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iVoox and Google Podcasts.