‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’ As soon as the land of Lorca stops shaking that afternoon in May 2011, those responsible for the Rafael Méndez hospital face the greatest challenge of their careers: attending to the avalanche of injured and, at the same time, organizing the eviction of the center

Available from May 9, 2021.

The earthquake what hit Lorca on May 11, 2011 it was also felt in the Rafael Méndez hospital, four kilometers from the urban core of the city. The tremor shook the complex so hard that hospitalized patients fled in terror to the outside of the facilities.

As the hospital spontaneously emptied, the first ambulances began to arrive at the emergency room door with the wounded left by the earthquake. In one of these vehicles was Sergio, the youngest son of Salvador Terrones. A pillar struck him on the head during the landslide that killed his mother and caused a blood clot.

In the third episode of ‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’, written by Sergio Navarro Gálvez and María García Clemente, the professionals of Rafael Méndez will have to face a double emergency: attend to the advance of injured people who do not stop arriving and evacuate admitted patients who accumulate around the hospital.

