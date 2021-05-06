Available from May 8, 2021.

The City of the Sun has remained mired in chaos at the end of the first chapter of ‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’, the podcast produced by LA VERDAD. The earthquake that took place during the afternoon of May 11, 2011 provoked major damage in the La Viña neighborhood, where the Emergency Volunteers Juan Pedro Martínez and Raúl Ruiz and the doctor from 061 were Maria Jose Carrillo.

After recovering from the earthquake, the three began to attend to the first affected by the earthquake. Between screams of pain and shocking image of a deceased young man, the paths of the volunteers and the health service joined in Calle Infante Juan Manuel. There a block of fifteen houses collapsed and, as the witnesses told them, several people were trapped under the rubble.

The second episode of ‘Lorca: The scars of the tremor’, written by Sergio Navarro Gálvez and María García Clemente, is the chronicle of a rescue against the clock to try to save as many lives as possible. A mission for which Emergency services were able to count on the help of citizens, who did not hesitate to put his life at stake.

The podcast, narrated by Pachi Larrosa and edited by Iván Rosique, is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iVoox and Google Podcasts.