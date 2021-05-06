On May 11, 2011, an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale unleashed chaos in the city of Lorca. The earthquake occurred so close to the surface that it damaged hundreds of buildings and caused a shower of debris, leaving nine fatalities and hundreds injured. The life of Salvador Terrones, a father of two children, changed dramatically that afternoon and was never the same again.

Ten years after the earthquake, THE TRUTH relates in a podcast Original, written by Sergio Navarro Gálvez and María García Clemente, the story of this man, who bore his particular wound until the day of his death, on April 30. The earthquake also left many other scars, such as those suffered by the health workers and emergency volunteers who participated in the rescue and care of the injured.

Throughout five chapters, ‘Lorca: The scars of the earthquake’ narrates some of the most dramatic moments of the earthquake through the voice of its protagonists, As the eviction from the Rafael Méndez hospital or the rescue of the five people that were trapped under the rubble of the building that collapsed in the La Viña neighborhood.

The podcast, narrated by Pachi Larrosa and edited by Iván Rosique, is also available at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iVoox and Google Podcasts.

* The sound of the former mayor of Lorca, Francisco Jódar, has been provided by RTVE.