Saturday, April 10, 2021
Podcast | Coffee at the touch of a button: Why should the city be smart?

April 10, 2021
Coffee in its new episode, the podcast podcast reflects on smart cities.

Digitalisation has brought and will continue to bring huge opportunities for urban planning. However, smart cities are not automatically comfortable places to live, recalls the cultural anthropologist Johanna Ylipulli. What would an equal smart city look like? And how do the principles of the Nordic welfare state fit into the idea of ​​smart cities?

Johanna Ylipulli is a cultural anthropologist and docent of digital culture, who studies technology and its role in people’s daily lives and in cities, for example.

The podcast will be hosted by an IT professor, Aalto University’s working life professor Risto Sarvas.

