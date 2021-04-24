Podcast | Coffee at the touch of a button: Have all the pictures of the world already been taken?

Coffee in the latest episode of the on-the-fly podcast, consider photos.

Man has never lived such a pictorial life as it does now, and Finnish filters have turned basic image boosting into artificial image-boosted image editing. What can machines teach us about the world as they learn to see us better?

Professor of Information Technology at Aalto University Jaakko Lehtinen has spent almost his entire career in computer graphics. He also works as a researcher at the US company NVIDIA, where he studies machine modeling of images. However, he prefers to take his photos with a film camera.