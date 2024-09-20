Cemex cement factory in Alcanar (Tarragona).

Cement has been used since Roman times, but the Industrial Revolution brought about a change in the model, which meant that it could be produced much more quickly and cheaply. This made it possible to build at a reasonable price and also created jobs, but over time it was discovered that such ease had a price: cement production alone accounts for up to 7% of global CO2 emissions. That is, more than all the emissions of the European Union or India and only behind those of China and the United States, according to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Documentaries such as, Architectonfrom Russian Viktor Kossakovsky and various essays now reflect and reflect on the consequences of an abuse that has been captured in the landscapes of Spain and that can be seen in films such as Golden eggs of Bigas Moon either The Gulfby Carlos Saura.

