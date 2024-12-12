PODCAST | Casatenientes: the great owners of Spain





The Cadastre data that elDiario.es has accessed depict a Spain full of ‘casatenientes’, a country in which more than a million homes are in the hands of “large holders” or “large owners”, which is how they call them. we formally called. To enter this category you must own more than 10 apartments. These data leave some striking examples but they are only an anecdote within a real structure that is that of large homeowners.

With the journalists from elDiario.es in Andalusia, Javier Ramajo, and in Castilla-La Mancha, Francisca Bravo, we put the magnifying glass on two particular cases, and with David Noriega we go beyond those striking details to talk about what is behind this figure that determines the real estate market in Spain.

***

A song Al día has unanimously won the jury ‘Award for the best Psychology Podcast for disseminators, media and journalists’ in the First Edition of the Psychology Podcast Awards organized by the Board of Trustees of the Foundation of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid for the episode The grief when you lose a brother. In this chapter we try to put words to a grief that barely has any. When you are a child and you lose your parents you are an orphan but when your brother or sister dies, that has no name. And there begins a silence. A silence that can begin to be broken with a group of brothers who have lost brothers. For example, the one who organizes Life and Lossa project promoted by a group of psychologists to accompany grieving.

It is the story of Violeta, who lost her brother more than a year ago and elDiario.es journalist Marcos García Santonja met her in this psychological support group. We hear a conversation between two brothers who have lost their brothers. We listen to Violeta’s story, which may be the story of all those who have experienced a loss of this type.

***

Send us a voice note on WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that the new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia