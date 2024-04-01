Monday, April 1, 2024, 16:25











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The gathering 'A dos bands' analyzes the current situation of Cartagena and Real Murcia. Efesé continues to leave the best possible sensations on the green and is miraculously approaching salvation. Even so, the noise continues about the club's non-sporting future and around the figures of Belmonte and Breis. Will an investor enter the club? Will they sell the entity in the summer? The Grana team wins but does not convince. They struggle to beat the bottom team, they still don't show any ideas on the pitch and, although the math gives them a chance to fight for the playoff, the optimism for the role of Alfaro and the players is minimal. Why can't I see green shoots in the game? How has Alfaro improved the team?