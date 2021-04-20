The new episode of ‘A dos bands’ addresses the origins and the sporting explosion of the Murcian, one of the most promising tennis players on the world scene

(The podcast allows download option)

The Murcian Carlos Alcaraz has already landed in the elite. The promise is turning, at a dizzying rate, into reality. Although it is a still premature reality, to be molded, it has already become one of the standard bearers of the new batch of young people that seeks to definitively promote the expected generational change.

And why is the enthusiasm for the El Palmar tennis player so unanimous? What makes you so special? That is what we are going to try to explain to you in this new episode of ‘A dos bands’, LA VERDAD’s sports podcast. After spending a morning with the young tennis player in Villena, at the Juan Carlos Ferrero academy where he lives and trains, we are going to get to know Alcaraz a little more, what are his origins and his characteristics as a player.