Stories from a world in which people have lost touch with their feelings: In conversation with Andrea Diener, Bov Bjerg presents his new novel “The Vorweiner” at the FAZ stand at the book fair.

Bov Bjerg in conversation with Andrea Diener at the FAZ stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2023 Image: Anton Vester

Dhe sea hits a concrete slab called Rest of Europe. There is no longer any mourning here, and so that people can still mourn their deaths at the end of the 21st century, there is work for people from the vanished countries: Bov Bjerg talks to Andrea Diener at the FAZ stand at the Frankfurt Book Fair about his new one Novel “The Vorweiner”. A special episode of the book podcast.

Bov Bjerg’s novel “The Vorweiner” was published by Claassen Verlag, has 240 pages and costs 24 euros.

