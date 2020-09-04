Long live back to school … and hi info! for a second season! ((EL DON GUILLERMO / ASTRAPI / BAYARD PRESS))

Put away the sunscreen, the swimsuit… and finish the lessons at home! This week, nearly 12 million students returned to school at school, college or high school for older children. With new rules to follow, coronavirus obliges! But how to get back to school, after several weeks of confinement and vacation? Sleep, screen, breakfast… Marina de Salut l’Info! has prepared a quiz to help children find their way around at the start of this rather special year.

Back to school is also complicated in Beirut, Lebanon, for children whose schools were destroyed or damaged by an explosion in early August. It’s a topic kids have heard a lot about this summer: the explosion ” lots of damages “, says Ethan, 10, to whom the information has not escaped. But why was there an explosion? Are residents homeless? In the show of the week, Estelle explains to the children what happened and how the capital is being rebuilt little by little.

A return to school not always easy, with new rules imposed by the risk of transmission of Covid19. This is what Ethan, 10, tells the show, in our column “We say everything”. Each week, thanks to the psychologist Nadège Larcher, the show gives advice and tips to children to live well with all their emotions.

Also on the program: football champions who cry victory, hair against the oil spill and of course new jokes told by children! And to unwind at the start of the school year, Ryana gives a great music tip to our young listeners: the cheerful and motivating songs of DJ Snake.

In this new school year, it is also making its big comeback: the answering machine for Salut l’Info! At 01 47 79 40 00, children can leave us their questions on current events, their cultural favorites (film, song, book, game, etc.) … They can also confide in a subject that bothers them or tell us about their daily life (at school, at home,…). Our answering machine is of course also waiting for their best jokes, charades and other funny riddles. Happy listening and good start to all!