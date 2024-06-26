Julian Assange leaves the London court that sentenced him to prison on May 1, 2019. Matt Dunham (AP)

Julian Assange is now free. The founder of Wikileaks decided to plead guilty to violating the US espionage law as part of an agreement with the Department of Justice that will allow him to be released and return to his native Australia after spending five years in a British prison. With this agreement that is signed today before a court in the Northern Mariana Islands, in the Pacific Ocean, an end is put to a long legal soap opera that has left Assange, who is now 52 years old, in a deteriorating state of physical and mental health. mental.

