AIntelligent algorithms are also increasingly becoming a competitive factor for software providers. “Artificial intelligence or machine learning will become part of the next generation of business software,” says Dirk Martin, founder and CEO of Serviceware SE.

The listed software manufacturer from Idstein specializes in standard solutions for the service business in companies. In order to incorporate artificial intelligence into its software products in the future, the medium-sized software house has founded its own AI lab in Darmstadt. Martin sees potential in the automation of business processes in particular, but also in better forecasts for different areas of application. “Artificial intelligence is always interesting when there are many influencing factors that people can no longer take into account in manual modeling,” says Adrian Engelbrecht, who heads the AI ​​lab. For example, AI can predict the energy consumption of an energy supplier better than a human being, since the machine can take many more influencing factors into account, such as economic growth or the weather. Only then is it possible to break down the forecasts very precisely, for example for individual regions. There are similar experiences in the financial sector. People fail at the task of making a precise forecast, and Excel applications also have their limits.

The episode is part of our podcast “Artificial Intelligence”. He explores the questions of what AI can do, where it is used, what it has already changed and what contribution it can make in the future. With Peter Buxmann and Holger Schmidt, the FAZ brought two proven AI experts on board for the podcast: Both research and teach the potential of AI and its effects on the economy and work at the Technical University of Darmstadt. Peter Buxmann holds the chair for business informatics and has been dealing with the applications of AI, digital transformation and data-based business models for many years. His podcast partner Holger Schmidt is a digital economist, speaker and author. His core topics are AI, platform economy and digital business models. In each episode, the two hosts take up a new aspect of artificial intelligence, explain connections and provide precise classifications. The episodes are around thirty minutes long and appear monthly on the first Monday.