The presentation of Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. Psychological tricks of trainers in grand finals and who will join the Eredivisie: Excelsior or ADO Den Haag? Etienne Verhoeff discusses it in a new AD Voetbalpodcast with Sjoerd Mossou.

On May 24, 1995, Ajax won the final of the Champions League. In addition, Louis van Gaal’s karate kick changes the game for the team from Amsterdam. ,,I see Jose Mourinho doing something like that in the Conference League final. But there is also someone in Arne Slot who can perform an act”, says Sjoerd Mossou. ,,He went mad against Slavia Prague. He said not to do it anymore? We’ll have to see that in a final like this.”

Erik ten Hag has started his job in Manchester. ,,As soon as he arrived, he did it smartly by giving everyone a hand from the English press. You don’t see trainers doing that often anymore. Certainly not at big clubs. Ten Hag had already been harassed twice unsolicited by such a Sky Sports reporter. And before you know it you get the name that you can’t handle England.” See also Payout 2022, amount of standard rates and more

They talk even further about Ten Hag’s English and the play-offs for promotion to the Eredivisie. Listen to the entire AD Voetbalpodcast now via AD.nl, the AD App and your favorite podcast player.

