Argentine President Alberto Fernández and First Lady Fabiola Yañez at a public event on December 14 in Buenos Aires. Pink House (RR.SS.)

Fabiola Yáñez was Argentina’s first lady during the mandate of Peronist Alberto Fernández, from 2019 to 2023. This summer, from Madrid, where she lives, she denounced her now ex-husband for gender violence: she accuses him of having beaten her and psychologically mistreated her; and of specific acts such as having forced her to have an abortion, of telephone harassment, and of having blamed her personally for the defeat of Peronism in the last elections. Everything would have happened while he was president and she was first lady, mainly at the Quinta de Olivos, the official residence. It is a complaint under investigation but it does not look good for Fernández: there are documents, such as photographs and chats, that have been published and brought to court.

CREDITS Edition: Ana Ribera Sound Design: Nicholas Tsabertidis Tuning: Jorge Magaz

