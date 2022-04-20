He is also in the fight for the Moto2 World Championship, even more so after the victory two Sundays ago in Austin, his first in the middle class, which relaunched him in the overall standings. Tony Arbolino is this week’s guest of Paolo Ianieri and Zoran Filicic in the episode of MotoG-Podcast, the talk on the world of motorcycles. “Winning in America was great, every time I felt like I was missing something, but this time everything went well” says the 21-year-old from Milan, who this year races with the Belgian team Marc VdS. “It is a team that is like a family and in which I feel great. Even during the week we always call each other to try to understand what we can do to improve, while I am training like never before to be ready “. The objective, moreover, is clear: “The dream is the Moto2 World Championship for now. MotoGP? I think about it, but I don’t look too far, here every Sunday is a race for your future, if you go fast it is clear that everyone is looking at you ”. And on the Portuguese weekend he has clear ideas: “I win”.