Podcast | And why can’t a priest be gay?





Pope Francis is sick. The last days have passed them hospitalized with bronchitis that has been complicated to generate important pneumonia. Jorge Bergoglio is 88 years old. For atheists, the most important thing about the legacy of a Pope is his ability to detoxify the morality of his religion of hate, fanatisms and phobias. This Pope has taken some steps, has opened some doors. Today we talk about one of them: in Italy, the Church has decided to admit that homosexual men can be priests. Now, in theory, being gay does not invalidate you to be a cure.

We analyze the draft of this measure with Jesus quite a lot, editor of the digital religion, and collaborator of eldiario.es in matters related to religion. In addition, we know the story of Jesus Donaire. He has been a priest and expelled him from the Church, precisely, for being openly.

Italian bishops open the doors of the seminars to the gays, provided they keep the celibacy

