– This episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the authoritarian escalation in Venezuela amid international questions about the election results.

More than a month after the presidential elections held in Venezuela, international pressure is increasing on Nicolás Maduro’s regime. If the outcome of the election was already in doubt, with the officialization of electoral fraud by the country’s highly rigged Supreme Court of Justice, a new attack against the opposition has increased criticism from abroad.

The trigger for the demonstrations by the international community was an arrest warrant against the main opponent, candidate Edmundo González, who became the target of an investigation simply for stating that the presidential election of July 28 was fraudulent.

Meanwhile, international observers speak of 24 murders and more than 2,400 people arbitrarily detained in protests against the “re-election” of dictator Maduro.

The authoritarian escalation in Venezuela is the main theme of this episode of podcast 15 Minutes. For this conversation, the guest is editor responsible for the World section of Gazeta do Povo, Bruna Komarchesqui.

