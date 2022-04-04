The title race in the Netherlands seems decided. Then Ten Hag can also think more easily about his future. Should John de Jong get a new first keeper for next season? The draw of the World Cup is discussed and gambling football players in a new AD Voetbalpodcast. Etienne Verhoeff discusses it with Mikos Gouka and Johan Inan on the basis of four statements.

If they are still in doubt about Erik ten Hag at United, then they may do so a little less after this weekend. Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Ajax’s trainer in Manchester. Maybe more clubs will sign up and he will be worth more. ‘I estimate the price is fixed for Ten Hag,’ says Johan Inan. “I think they are less happy at Ajax with Guardiola’s statements. The chance that United will go full for the Ajax trainer will only increase.’

Ajax has not been able to convince in the competition in the last month. It was also difficult against Groningen. Not playing well and still winning. Only one defeat in 2022. ‘If Ajax is champion in a few games, then they can’t look back on a season with supremacy’, responds Gouka. ‘And that was the expectation after the first months of the season. Now it looks like a tire that is going flat. If you see Ajax the last few weeks, it’s great that they turn backlogs in matches. Character is there, but it is very difficult.’ See also It became known about the concession of Biden to Putin during the negotiations

Drums, drums, drums

Pursuer PSV suffered damage in Enschede. And again the goalkeeper of the Eindhoven team made a mistake. Do the mistakes of Joël Drommel cost PSV the title is the question. ‘Drommel has hardly taken any points for PSV. It’s the risk you take by getting a keeper from the sub-top’, says Gouka. Inan: ‘But if you are talking about errors of judgment. Retroactively, it was not very smart for Schmidt to draft Gutti. He arrived on Friday with the necessary delay and without training in Eindhoven from Mexico and played on Saturday. And if you see those goals from FC Twente, then his husband is involved.’

They also discuss IJsselderby, laps of honor, gambling football players who get playing time and much more. Listen to the entire podcast now via AD.nl, the AD App or your favorite podcast platform.

There is a new AD Voetbalpodcast to listen to every day. © DPG Media

