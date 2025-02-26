Podcast | Africa: Trump moves file





The arrival of Donald Trump to the White House has brought colonialism without complexes: conversations with Putin for alleged peace in Ukraine. Rename the Gulf of Mexico. Expel the Palestinian people of Gaza. That the United States stays with Greenland. One of the clearest and most current examples of the idea of ​​the world as a territory to be distributed among the great powers are the borders of the countries of Africa, a continent divided with squad and bell. The delivery no longer happens and China and Russia rub their hands.

We talk about what the arrival of Trump implies and his first decisions in the forgotten but very important African geopolitics with the director of Middle Africa Mundi and collaborator of Eldiario.es Soraya Aybar.

