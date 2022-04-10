Video Mathieu van der Poel: ‘I am realistic enough to know that I cannot win everything’

Mathieu van der Poel failed to win another classic a week after his victory in the Tour of Flanders. In the Amstel Gold Race he had to settle for fourth place. ,,I am realistic enough to know that you cannot win everything”, Van der Poel remained sober. “There is still a greater chance that you will not win than that you will.”