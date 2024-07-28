When Palestinian artist Mahmoud Alhaj was born, the Oslo Accords were being signed, which were supposed to bring peace between Israel and Palestine. It was 1993. Three decades later, his people are suffering an unprecedented massacre. And he has chosen to denounce it, with great difficulty, through his art. Thanks to a support network, his works of art have also been a vehicle for him to escape from Gaza, although his family remains trapped there.

Made by

Marta Curiel and Barbara Ayuso

Presented and directed by

Silvia Cruz Lapeña

Edition

Ana Ribera

Sound design

David Gutierrez

Tuning

Jorge Magaz

