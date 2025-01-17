PODCAST | 12 housing measures: basic keys about the Government’s plan





Housing has become the biggest political and social problem of a generation. Sky-high rents that make savings impossible and purchase prices unattainable without money saved in the checking account. A perverse vicious circle in which millions of people are trapped. Social pressure grows and politics seeks answers.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this week 12 measures to improve access to housing in Spain, but their approval will depend on the support of the rest of the parliamentary groups in Congress. We analyze the most important ones with Jaime Palomera, who has a long career as a housing activist and is currently a researcher at the Urban Research Institute (IDRA).

***

Related episode → Housing: criticism and self-criticism of a dead end

***

Send us a voice note by WhatsApp telling us any story you know either some sound that you have nearby and that catches your attention. The important thing is that it is something that has to do with you. Save us on the agenda as “A topic up to date””. The number is the 699 518 743.

How to listen to ‘A song a day’?

If you are a member, you can listen to the new chapters of the podcast every night on elDiario.es a few hours in advance of the rest of the readers. You will receive the link in your email in the News Preview newsletter.

If you are not a member, the episode is available first thing in the morning on any app that you usually use.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘A topic a day’ podcast in your app so that new chapters automatically arrive to you. It’s free.

You will also have all the installments of ‘A Theme Al Día’ available at elDiario.es/aldia