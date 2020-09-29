Poco’s mid range smartphone Poco X3 is going to be sold in the cell for the first time today. The sale is going to start on Flipkart from 12 noon. This phone has been launched in three variants. This phone of Poco has a 6,000mAh battery. Let’s know the price and specifications of the phone.

Poco X3 specification

Talking about the specification of the phone, it works on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. You will get 67-inch Full HD + display in it. Keeping in mind the safety of the screen, the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given. It has 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. For gaming, the Adreno 618 GPU has been given in it. You will be able to use dual-nano SIM in this phone. The phone has up to 128GB onboard storage. Which can be increased to 256GB with the help of micro SD card. The phone has a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

Poco X3 Camera

In Poco X3 you will get a quad-rear camera setup. The phone has a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor f / 1.73 lens, 13-megapixel 119-degree wide-angle f / 2.2 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor f / 2.4 lens and 2-megapixel macro shooter f / 2.4 lens. For selfie, it has a 20-megapixel sensor f / 2.2 lens, which is fixed in the punch hole display. That is, this phone is quite brilliant in terms of selfie.

This is the price

Poco X3’s 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. At the same time, the price of its 6GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant has been fixed at Rs 18,499 and the variant with 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage has been fixed at Rs 19,999.

These smartphones will compete

Many smartphones with specifications like Poco X3 are in the market these days. In such a situation, many companies can give competition to Poco X3 with their great phone. Poco X3 can get competition from smartphones like Vivo Y50, Oppo K1, Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M40, Techno Camon 15 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and Nokia 5.3 Android One in the market. You will get all these phones between 16 to 17 thousand. However, after the success of Poco X2, the company is now expecting the success of Poco X3.

