Poco launched its new handset Poco X3 in India this week at an aggressive price. The phone has strong features and it has been claimed to get better gaming experience. On the other hand, talking about Samsung Galaxy M31, this phone has a large battery and strong performance from a big brand. How are these phones with the same price category different from each other? Let’s compare these on the basis of price, specifications and features.Poco X3 has a 6.67 inch Full HD + display. The refresh rate of the display is 120 Hz. The screen’s sampling rate is 240 Hz, which will ease gamers. The Samsung Galaxy M31S has a 6.5-inch Full HD + Super Amoled Infinity-O display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for safety. The screen is of a standard 60 Hz refresh rate.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Gaming Centric Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor has been given in Poco X3. Adreno 618 GPU has been given for graphics. The Poco X3 also comes with additional LiquidCool Technology 1.0 which will help reduce heating during gaming. The company has claimed so. This phone can be purchased in 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM.

Talk about the Galaxy M31S, the company’s custom octa-core Exynos 9611 processor has been given in it. Samsung has also used the same processor in Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30S smartphones. Samsung’s phone has been made available in 128 GB inbuilt storage with 6 GB and 8 GB RAM.

The camera

Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup with 64 megapixel Sony IMX 682 primary sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 2-megapixel telemacro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, the Galaxy M31S has a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 5-megapixel depth and 5-megapixel macro lens with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The phone has a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie on the front.

The battery

Powering the Poco X3 is a 6000mAh battery that supports 33 watts of fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy M31S has a 6000mAh battery with 25 Watt fast charging. This phone also supports reverse OTG charging.

cost

Poco X3’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is available for Rs 18,499 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant for Rs 19,999. At the same time, the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M31S is priced at Rs 19,499 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 21,499.

