Poco on Tuesday launched its new mid-range smartphone Poco X3 in India. The starting price of Poco X3 is Rs 16,999 in India. This phone of Poco has a Damadap processor, four rear cameras and a large 6000mAh battery. At this price, Reality also took the curtain from its Narzo 20 series on Monday. Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the most premium handset of this series and has features like 8 GB RAM, large battery and quad camera setup at an affordable price. Let’s know how different the two handsets are from each other in terms of price, specifications and features.Poco X3 has a 6.67 inch FullHD + LCD dot display. The screen refresh rate is 120 Hz. The sampling rate is 240 Hz. Reality Narzo 20 Pro has a 6.5 inch full HD + fullscreen display. The screen refresh rate is 90 Hz.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Poco X3 has 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM options. The phone comes with 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage. It is possible to increase storage via microSD card. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor.

Reality Narzo 20 Pro has 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM. For inbuilt storage, there is an option of 64 GB and 128 GB. Storage can be increased via microSD card. This phone of Reality has a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor.

The camera

The Poco X3 has a quad rear camera setup that is laced with 64-megapixel primary, 13-megapixel secondary and 2-megapixel sensors. At the same time, a 20-megapixel front camera has been given to take a selfie.

Talk about Reality Narzo 20 Pro so it has a quad rear camera setup with 48 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel secondary and 2 megapixel sensor.

Battery and Operating System

To give power to the Poco X3, a 6000mAh battery has been provided which supports 33 watts fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12.

The Reality Narzo 20 Pro has a 4500mAh battery that comes with a 65 watt Superdart charge support. The phone runs on Android 10 based Reality UI.

cost

Poco X3’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 16,999, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 18,499, while 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

At the same time, the price of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant of Reality Narzo 20 Pro is 14,999 while the price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is Rs 16,999.

