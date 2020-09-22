Poco’s new smartphone Poco X3 is going to be launched in India today. The company can offer this phone in the mid-range segment and its price is expected to be less than 20 thousand rupees. The launch event of the phone will start at 12 noon. The microsite of this phone is live on e-commerce website Flipkart. Here are some specific specifications of the phone. Poco X3 is the Indian version of Poco X3 NFC launched in Europe recently.The company will stream the phone’s virtual live event live on its official social media account and YouTube channel. Users can also watch this live event by clicking on the link given here.

Specifications of Poco X3

This phone of Poco can be launched in 6 GB RAM with 64 GB and 128 GB internal storage options. The phone has a 6.67 inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The refresh rate of this phone, which comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9, can be set to 50Hz, 60Hz or 90Hz in addition to 120Hz, according to the user content and their needs. For this, special dynamic switch feature has been provided in FO.

Talking about the processor, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset. The phone is equipped with liquid cooling technology. Quad rear camera setup will be available in the phone for photography. It has a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera setup. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front of the phone for selfie.

Talking about the battery, in this phone you will get 5,160mAh battery which comes with 33 Watt fast charging support. This phone equipped with a side mounted fingerprint works on MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

