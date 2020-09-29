Poco’s latest and dhansu mid-range smartphone is Poco X3’s first sale today. The sale will start at 12 noon on Flipkart. Equipped with 6000mAh battery and 64 megapixel primary camera, this phone can also be purchased today with many great offers. This phone comes in two color options and three variants.Poco X3’s 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. At the same time, its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 18,499 and the variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 19,999.

This phone, which comes in cobald blue and shadow gray color option, will get 5 percent discount on the purchase of ICICI Bank’s credit card in the first cell. At the same time, if you buy this phone with the credit card of Flipkart Axis Bank, you will be given a cashback of 5 percent. You can also buy this phone at attractive no-cost EMI.

Specifications of Poco X3

The phone has a 6.67-inch full HD + display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. This display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This phone equipped with up to 8 GB RAM has Snapdragon 732G SoC chipset as a processor.

For photography, you will get a quad rear camera setup in this phone. It has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. This phone has a 20 megapixel camera for selfie.

To power the phone, it has a 6000mAh battery which comes with 33 Watt fast charging support. The phone has 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. If needed, the memory of the phone can be increased to 256 GB with the help of micro SD card.

