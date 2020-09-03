The new device Poco X3 will be launched soon by the smartphone brand Poco and the company is going to launch it on September 7. Poco was teasing this phone for a long time and now a hands-on video of this phone has surfaced. From the specifications of the phone to the price have been revealed before the launch. The video has now been removed, while the price of the new phone has been seen on the website of the Shopee retailer.

The price may be

Two listings of the Poco X3 NFC have been seen by Playfuldroid on the website of the Shopee retailer and were posted on behalf of XiaomiOfficialStore.ph. These listings are of the standard version of Poco X3 NFC and the premium version of Poco X3 NFC. The price of phones has come to 10,990 PHP (about Rs 16,650) and 12,990 PHP (about Rs 19,650). However this listing has now been hidden and it is written on the page that these products will be available on 8 September.

Leaked specifications of Poco X3 NFC

The handset of the smartphone is shown in the video, which was published by the Spanish YouTube channel Tecvideos TV. It was spotted by tipsster Abhishek Yadav and shared the leaks on Twitter. Abhishek has also shared the details of this device. Poco X3 NFC can get 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. Apart from this, it is confirmed to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor in the new phone.

Another variant of the phone can be lowered with 128 GB of storage. The Poco X3 NFC will feature a 6.67-inch LCD display with a hole-punch cutout, with a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Apart from this, protection of Gorilla Glass 5 will also be available on the phone. A fingerprint scanner will also be provided on the power-button on the side of the phone. Android 10 based MIUI 12 can be found out-of-the-box in the phone.

The quad camera setup on the rear panel can be found in the device and it will have a 64-megapixel primary sensor. If the leaks are to be believed then the remaining three camera sensors can be 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5 megapixel macro lens and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The Poco X3 NFC will get a large 5160mAh battery, which will be supported by 33W fast charging. The launch of this phone will be on September 7, in which the price will be confirmed.