Poco X3 smartphone has been launched in India on Tuesday. This phone has been launched by the company during an online event. This handset is an upgraded variant of Poco X2. The Poco X3 NFC arrived in the European markets this month and is the changed version of the Poco X3 launched in India. This phone is the first phone in the world to come with Snapdragon 732G chipset. Poco X3 has been brought in three RAM and storage in India. Poco X3’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 16,999. While the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant comes for Rs 18,499 and the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage comes for Rs 19,999.

Poco X3 has a 6.67 inch Full HD + display, whose refresh rate is 120 Hz. The sampling rate is 240 Hz. Its pixel resolution is 1080×2340. This phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The company has given Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. The Poco X3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732GG processor, Adreno 618 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. The phone has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

Talking about camera setup, Poco X3 has 64 megapixel primary, 13 megapixel wide-angle, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro lens. The handset has a 20-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.2, which is present in the hole-punch cutout.