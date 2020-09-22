Poco X3 smartphone entered India on Tuesday. Poco X3 was launched in an online event. The phone is an upgraded variant of the company’s previous handset Poco X2, which was introduced in February this year. The Poco X3 NFC arrived in the European markets this month and is the changed version of the Poco X3 launched in India. Poco X3 has been brought in three RAM and storage in India.Poco X3’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 16,999. While the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant comes for Rs 18,499 and the top-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage comes for Rs 19,999. The phone will be made available in cobalt blue and shadow gray color. The phone will be sold on e-commerce website Flipkart from September 29, 12 noon.

Poco X3: Specifications

The Poco X3 has a 6.67 inch Full HD + (1080×2340 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The sampling rate is 240 Hz. The Poco X3 runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 has been given to protect the screen. The Poco X3 has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732GG processor, Adreno 618 GPU. RAM is 8 GB. The phone has 128 GB inbuilt storage which can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

For photography, Poco X3 has 64 megapixel primary, 13 megapixel wide-angle, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro lens. The handset has a 20-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.2, which is present in the hole-punch cutout.

For connectivity, Poco X3 has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port. Powering the Poco X3 is a 6000mAh battery that supports 33 watts fast charging. Accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor and proximity sensor are provided in the handset. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the side and this phone comes with an IP53 rating, which means that dust and water will not deteriorate. The dimensions of the Poco X3 are 165.3×76.8×9.4 millimeters and weighing 215 grams.

