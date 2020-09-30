The Poco M2 smartphone’s 6 GB RAM variant is on sale today. This great budget smartphone can be ordered on Flipkart from 12 noon. Equipped with quad camera setup, 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio processor, this phone can be purchased today in flat discount and cashback offer.The variant of Poco M2 with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone will get a flat discount of Rs 750 on purchasing ICICI Bank’s credit or debit card under EMI transaction. Apart from this, the company is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank. An exchange offer can benefit up to Rs 10,150 by purchasing this phone.

Specifications of Poco M2

The phone has a 6.53-inch full HD + display with 1080×2340 pixel resolution. This phone is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and 2.5D Glass. This phone, which works on Android 10 OS, has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.

This phone, which comes with micro SD card support up to 512 GB, has a quad rear camera setup for photography. It has an 8-megapixel, a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera with a 13-megapixel primary camera. There is an 8 megapixel camera in the front of the phone for selfie.

This phone equipped with rear fingerprint sensor has a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18 Watt fast charging. For connectivity, this phone has 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11a / b / g / n / ac and all other standard options.

