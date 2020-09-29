Thinking of buying a Poco M2 smartphone but have not been able to take a flash sale yet, then there is great news for you. This smartphone will be available in open cell at 12 noon via Flipkart. An instant discount of Rs 750 is also being given on the purchase of this Poco smartphone.The Poco M2 was launched in India this month. The phone’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499. Poco says that it is the most affordable phone to come with 6 GB RAM. Poco had sent a release revealing that more than 1 lakh 30 thousand units of Poco M2 were sold in the first sale.

Poco M2: Specifications

Poco M2 has a 6.53 inch Full HD + (2340×1080 pixels) display. The aspect ratio of the screen is 19.5L: 9. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection has been given for safety. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Poco M2 handset has the option of 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage with 6 GB RAM.

Talking about the camera, the handset has a 13-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro and a quad-camera setup with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8 megapixel front sensor with night mode. To give power to the Poco M2 a 5000mAh battery is provided which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11. The phone supports face unlock. It has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

