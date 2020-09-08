The Poco M2 smartphone was finally launched in India today. Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco India unveiled its latest handset through an online event on Tuesday. The new Poco phone has features like Waterdrop-style notch display and 6 GB RAM. The Poco M2 smartphone will be found on the e-commerce website Flipkart.Poco M2’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 10,999 while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 12,499. The sale of the phone will begin on Flipkart on September 15 at 12 noon.

An instant discount of Rs 750 will be available for buying Poco M2 through ICICI Bank and Federal Bank Card. This phone of Poco comes in brick red, slate blue and pitch black color. The company is offering free screen protector with the phone.

Poco M2: Specifications

Poco M2 has a 6.53 inch Full HD + display. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for screen protection. The phone has a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The ARM Mali-G52 GPU is for graphics. The company says that the gaming experience in the phone will be great. The phone has 6 GB RAM. Poco M2 has inbuilt storage up to 64 GB and 128 GB, which can be increased to 512 GB via microSD card.

The phone runs on Android 10 based MIUI. It was informed at the launch event that soon the Poco M2 will get MIUI 12 update. A 5000mAh battery has been given to power the Poco M2. The company claims that the battery will last up to 2 days in a single charge. The battery supports 18 Watt fast charging.

Talk about the camera, Poco M2 has 13 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide angle, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8 megapixel front camera for selfie. The camera comes with AI detection.

For connectivity, this smartphone of Poco has features such as IR blaster, dual microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack and ultra-linear speaker. There is an anti fingerprint pattern on the rear of the phone. The phone comes with P2i coating i.e. splash and rust protection.

