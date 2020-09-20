The Poco M2 smartphone has been launched in India this month. If you are thinking of buying this latest Poco smartphone, then Monday is a great opportunity. The cell will be organized on Flipkart on Monday for this phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The Poco M2 has a quad rear camera setup and a 5000mAh strong battery.Poco M2’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. While the price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage is Rs 12,499. The handset has been launched in pitch black, stale blue and brick red color.

This phone of Poco will be made available in the flash cell on e-commerce website Flipkart on Monday. The sale will start at 12 noon.

Bank offers are also being offered on buying Poco M2 from Flipkart. Poco M2 will get an instant discount of 750 rupees on EMI transaction through ICICI credit and debit card. At the same time, there is a 5 percent cashback offer on buying the phone through Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The handset can also be taken at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,223 per month.

Poco M2: Specifications

The Poco M2 has a 6.53 inch Full HD + display which is less than Waterdrop Notch. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 has been given for protection. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. As we said, the Poco M2 offers 64 GB and 128 GB storage options with 6 GB RAM.

Talk about cameras, this device has a quad rear camera setup. The phone has 13 megapixels primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth sensor.

To give power to the Poco M2 a 5000mAh battery has been given which comes with 18 watt fast charging. This phone of Poco runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. It has Poco Launcher 2.0 so that the user interface is also clear. The handset has features like fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, dust resistance and P2i splash on the rear.

