The Xiaomi POCO F6 PRO already has a worthy rival that promises to revolutionize the high-end smartphone market with its excellent value for money: the OnePlus Nord 4. This new device, originally from China, arrives with outstanding features and a refined design that position it as a strong competitor.

He OnePlus Nord 4 comes with a unibody metal design, standing out for its durability and elegance. Thanks to the OnePlus Intelligence and AI technology, offers an optimized user experience right out of the box. This design is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also solid and less prone to damage from drops.

The screen of OnePlus Nord 4 welcomes us with a 6.74-inch panel with 1.5K 2772×1240 resolution. Its OLED technology and 120HZ refresh rate guarantee a bright and colorful display never before seen on OnePlus devices.

As to power, the Nord 4 It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor which guarantees high-novel performance. In addition, its RAM capacity up to 16GB with 512GB storage They offer the necessary support to overcome demanding processes, this also thanks to the cooling system that keeps the device cool at all times.

This feature is also added a 5000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging which allows for long periods of productivity and short loading periods.

The photographic section of the Nord 4 is remarkable. With a Sony 50MP main camera with optical stabilization (OIS) and the ability to capture video in HDR 4K at 60FPS, Blurry photos will be a thing of the past. The second lens is an 8MP Sony ultra-wide camera, providing versatility for a variety of shots. The camera system is assisted by AI, optimizing colors and delivering realistic portraits with great clarity.

The OnePlus Nord 4 also includes additional AI features such as Audio Summarization, which allows you to summarize meetings with a single tap, capturing the key points of any conference in minutes.

As for the price, it is expected that the OnePlus Nord 4 has a starting price of 499 euros, approximately 10,000 Mexican pesos, offering excellent value for money compared to its competitors.