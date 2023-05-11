Little is an Italian company founded in 2018 that produces high quality smartphones at affordable prices and surely you have already heard of it. By offering a great user experience at affordable prices, the company has earned a good reputation among smartphone enthusiasts. And today we really want to talk to you about duand new products that you will definitely like!
Poco F5 and F5 Pro arrive in Italy, here’s everything you need to know!
Just a couple of days ago two new Poco branded smartphones were announced in the UAE: Poco F5 and F5 Pro. And yesterday they also landed in our country! We remind you that these are not actually devices born out of nowhere, but of the rebranding of the Redmi Note 12 Turno and Redmi K60, which are however only available in China. If you are interested in finding out everything about these two new devices intended for the global market, we leave you the technical data sheets here:
Little F5
- display: 6.67″ FHD+ Flow AMOLED DotDisplay, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 240Hz, 500nit, contrast 5.000.000:1, PWM dimming 1920Hz, adaptive HDR, reading mode, SGS Low Blue Light Ex, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2
- memory:
- 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with Dynamic RAM Expansion
- 256GB internal UFS 3.1
- safety: side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock
- other: Liquid Cool Technology 2.0
- connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm jack, IR, GPS
- audio: Dolby Armos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio
- os: MIUI 14 for LITTLE
- resistence: IP53
- cooling down: LiquidCool 2.0 with vapor chamber
- cameras:
- front: 16MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- Main 64MP, f/1.79, 1.4um pixels (4-in-1)
- 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 119°
- 2MP macro 4cm, f/2.4, FF
- drums: 5,000mAh, 67W charging
- dimensions and weight: 161.11×74.95×7.9mm for 181g
- colors: Black, white, blue
Little F5 Pro
- display: 6.67″ WQHD+ Flow AMOLED Dot Display, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling, 500nit (1,400 peak), 5,000,000:1 contrast, 526ppi, adaptive HDR, Pro HDR display, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- memory:
- 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with Dynamic RAM Expansion 3.0
- 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1
- safety: Fingerprint sensor integrated in the display, AI Face Unlock
- connectivity: 5G Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, GPS
- audio: 2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless
- os: MIUI 14 for LITTLE
- resistence: IP53
- cooling down: LiquidCool 2.0 with vapor cap
- cameras:
- front: 16MP, f/2.45
- rear:
- 64MP main OV64B, f/1.79, 1.4um pixels (4-in-1)
- 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 120°
- 2MP macro, f/2.4
- drums: 5.160mAh, 67W wired, 30W wireless charging
- colors: Black, White
- dimensions and weight: 162.78×75.44×8.59mm for 204g
Speaking instead of prices, here they are and be careful, because there are also pretty good offers:
- Little F5 (white, blue, black):
- 8/256GB: 429.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 379.90 euros
- 12/256GB: 479.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 399.90 euros
- Little F5 Pro (black, white):
- 8/256GB: 579.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 479.90 euros
- 12/256GB: 629.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 499.90 euros
- 12/512GB: 649.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 549.90 euros (mi.com and po.co exclusive)
