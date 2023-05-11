Little is an Italian company founded in 2018 that produces high quality smartphones at affordable prices and surely you have already heard of it. By offering a great user experience at affordable prices, the company has earned a good reputation among smartphone enthusiasts. And today we really want to talk to you about duand new products that you will definitely like!

Poco F5 and F5 Pro arrive in Italy, here’s everything you need to know!

Just a couple of days ago two new Poco branded smartphones were announced in the UAE: Poco F5 and F5 Pro. And yesterday they also landed in our country! We remind you that these are not actually devices born out of nowhere, but of the rebranding of the Redmi Note 12 Turno and Redmi K60, which are however only available in China. If you are interested in finding out everything about these two new devices intended for the global market, we leave you the technical data sheets here:

Little F5

display: 6.67″ FHD+ Flow AMOLED DotDisplay, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 240Hz, 500nit, contrast 5.000.000:1, PWM dimming 1920Hz, adaptive HDR, reading mode, SGS Low Blue Light Ex, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.67″ FHD+ Flow AMOLED DotDisplay, refresh rate up to 120Hz, touch sampling 240Hz, 500nit, contrast 5.000.000:1, PWM dimming 1920Hz, adaptive HDR, reading mode, SGS Low Blue Light Ex, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 memory: 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with Dynamic RAM Expansion 256GB internal UFS 3.1

safety: side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock

side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock other: Liquid Cool Technology 2.0

Liquid Cool Technology 2.0 connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm jack, IR, GPS

5G dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, 3.5mm jack, IR, GPS audio: Dolby Armos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio

Dolby Armos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Wireless Audio os: MIUI 14 for LITTLE

MIUI 14 for LITTLE resistence: IP53

IP53 cooling down: LiquidCool 2.0 with vapor chamber

LiquidCool 2.0 with vapor chamber cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: Main 64MP, f/1.79, 1.4um pixels (4-in-1) 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 119° 2MP macro 4cm, f/2.4, FF

drums: 5,000mAh, 67W charging

5,000mAh, 67W charging dimensions and weight: 161.11×74.95×7.9mm for 181g

161.11×74.95×7.9mm for 181g colors: Black, white, blue

Little F5 Pro

display: 6.67″ WQHD+ Flow AMOLED Dot Display, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling, 500nit (1,400 peak), 5,000,000:1 contrast, 526ppi, adaptive HDR, Pro HDR display, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.67″ WQHD+ Flow AMOLED Dot Display, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling, 500nit (1,400 peak), 5,000,000:1 contrast, 526ppi, adaptive HDR, Pro HDR display, 1920Hz PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10 +, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with Dynamic RAM Expansion 3.0 256/512GB internal UFS 3.1

safety: Fingerprint sensor integrated in the display, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint sensor integrated in the display, AI Face Unlock connectivity: 5G Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, GPS

5G Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR, GPS audio: 2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless

2x speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless os: MIUI 14 for LITTLE

MIUI 14 for LITTLE resistence: IP53

IP53 cooling down: LiquidCool 2.0 with vapor cap

LiquidCool 2.0 with vapor cap cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: 64MP main OV64B, f/1.79, 1.4um pixels (4-in-1) 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2, FOV 120° 2MP macro, f/2.4

drums: 5.160mAh, 67W wired, 30W wireless charging

5.160mAh, 67W wired, 30W wireless charging colors: Black, White

Black, White dimensions and weight: 162.78×75.44×8.59mm for 204g

Speaking instead of prices, here they are and be careful, because there are also pretty good offers:

Little F5 (white, blue, black): 8/256GB: 429.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 379.90 euros 12/256GB: 479.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 399.90 euros

(white, blue, black): Little F5 Pro (black, white): 8/256GB: 579.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 479.90 euros 12/256GB: 629.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 499.90 euros 12/512GB: 649.90 euros | from 15:00 on 9 May to 23:59 on 16 May: 549.90 euros (mi.com and po.co exclusive)

(black, white):

Speaking of Poco, have you already read the list of devices that will receive MIUI 14?