Xiaomi will also launch the smartphone of the Redmi subsidiary, the K50 Gaming, in Italy and Europe. Here it will be called Poco F4 GT and will retain all the features of hardware designed for video games, first and foremost two back buttons on the side that are magnetic and can be removed when not needed. The vibration engine is also designed for video games, since it has a more ample spectrum of rumbling: between 50 and 500 Hz. For our launch, however, there will be differences, starting with the processor which will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 , and from the front camera, from 16MP instead of 20 as on the K50. The screen is a 6.67-inch OLED with 120 Hz refresh, has 8GB of memory, 5G connectivity and a fingerprint display under the screen. The battery is very large and quick to recharge: 4,700mAh with 120W charging. The audio sector is entrusted to four speakers made by JBL. Together with the smartphone it will also arrive in the west Poco Watch, the brand’s first smartwatch.