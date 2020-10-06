Poco has launched its new smartphone Poco C3 in India today. This phone of Poco has been launched in 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB variants. The phone’s 3 GB RAM variant has been priced at Rs 7,499 and the 4 GB RAM variant has been priced at 8,999. Poco C3 features densu features like 5000mAh battery and 13 megapixel primary camera.The phone has a 6.53-inch HD + display. The aspect ratio of the display is 20: 9. The display looks more stunning due to the dark mode. It also works to save battery. The phone has 64 GB of internal storage with up to 4 GB of RAM. As a processor, MediaTek Helio G35 processor has been given in it. The memory of the phone can be increased to 512 GB with the help of micro SD card.

There are three rear cameras in the phone for photography. It has a 2-megapixel macro camera with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. This phone has a 5 megapixel camera for selfie.

To give power to the phone, a 5000mAh battery has been provided. This battery comes with special Better Battery 2.0 technology. Special modes have also been provided for battery saving. The company claims that there will be no reduction in the power of this battery for 3.2 years. This phone works on MIUI 12 operating system. The phone comes in three color options Arctic Blue, Lime Green and Matte Black.

