A new budget phone Poco C3 has been launched by Poco, which became an independent brand from Xiaomi’s subbrand. The initial price of this smartphone has been kept at Rs 7,499 and it will also compete with Xiaomi’s budget phone. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 Prime, priced at around Rs 10,000, has also been launched in the past. In the two budget devices with strong features, whose features are more powerful and which will be better for you, you can find out from the comparison below.

The display

The new Poco C3 has a 6.43-inch HD + display, which has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. At the same time, Xioami Redmi 9 Prime has a large 6.53-inch full HD + display, which has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Both are IPS LCD displays and come with Drop Notch.

Processor and Operating System

Both Poco C3 and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime have a MediaTek processor. Poco’s device comes with MediaTek Helio G35 and Xiaomi’s budget phone MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Both devices come with up to 4GB of RAM and users get Android 10 based MIUI 12.

Read: many amazing features in MIUI 12 camera app, see top list

Rear camera

Poco C3 has a triple camera setup on the back panel, which has a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. At the same time, the quad camera setup found in Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has an 8 megapixel ultraviolet, 2 megapixel depth and 5 megapixel macro lens with a 13 megapixel primary sensor.

Front camera

For selfie and video calling, Poco C3 has 5 megapixels and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has 8 megapixel front camera sensor.

Read: MIUI 12 waiting for Xiaomi phone? You will get these features

The battery

Poco C3 has a large 5000mAh battery, which has been supported by 10W charging. Apart from this, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 5020mAh battery, which comes with 18W fast charging support.

cost

You can buy a model of Poco C3 with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for Rs 7,499. At the same time, the model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage has been priced at Rs 8,999. Talking about Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, the 64 GB storage model of this phone with 4 GB RAM can be purchased for Rs 9,999 and 128 GB storage model for Rs 11,999.